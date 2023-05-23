Riverwood Community Centre was thrilled to have successfully housed a Sudanese family, after they were in temporary accommodation.
The community centre was able to secure housing for a mother and her six children.
The centre's Target Early Intervention team including family support worker Ina Shouly, assisted the family who were forced to flee escalating conflict in Sudan's capital Khartoum. A long and dangerous journey, they made it to Australia.
Walla Omer and her family were among more than 150 people transported to Australia by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. She was evacuated by a military plane earlier in May via Sudan's Saidna Valley airport.
Ms Shouly, through her dedicated advocacy, provided support with transportation, free temporary housing for the family including clothing, food supplies, and informal counselling.
Sudanese community leader and volunteer Manal Arbab says there are about 20-30 Sudanese families being re-settled into the area.
"I'm so proud of them because they have been through a difficult time," she said.
"We provide courses for the women for example in health, take the kids to the park - it's like therapy for them. Most of the kids go to Riverwood Public School.
"We organise community soccer, which is like soft entry for them into information session about anger management and bullying, and we run a girls' youth club where we take outings to places like universities."
Riverwood Community Centre's Chairman Karl Saleh, said the family would face a long and challenging road ahead.
"They will require more and ongoing government aid to settle in Australia, additional assistance with relocating and settling in, and support to cope with their trauma, among other things," he said.
The family has been placed in accommodation in south-west Sydney.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.