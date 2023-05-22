The NSW Clubs awards night held in May recognised the work clubs are doing to support community groups.
There were nine categories which included an education category. Club Central Hurstville was nominated for its support of Project Educate.
Project Educate is an alternative education school run by Project Youth. This school supports up to 12 students every year to achieve either their Year 9 or Year 10 certificates.
Education is an essential way to break cycles of disadvantage and Project Educate stops young people falling through the gaps of mainstream provision.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
