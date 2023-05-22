St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News

Club Central Hurstville supports Project Educate

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education, Employment and Training Manager Karen Tsoumbaras and Chief Executive of Project Youth Jodie Darge. Picture supplied
Education, Employment and Training Manager Karen Tsoumbaras and Chief Executive of Project Youth Jodie Darge. Picture supplied

The NSW Clubs awards night held in May recognised the work clubs are doing to support community groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.