Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Observing National Sorry Day 2023

On 26 May, in Australia, we as a country and community observe National Sorry Day.
It is a day for us all to remember and acknowledge the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, especially the children who were forcibly removed from their families to be assimilated into white Australian culture, now known as the 'Stolen Generations'.
National Sorry Day is a day to recognise the strength of Stolen Generations survivors and reflect on how Australian's can all play a part in the healing process. While this date carries great significance for the Stolen Generations and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, it is also commemorated by all Australians.
The first National Sorry Day was held in 1998, one year after the Bringing Them Home report was tabled in Parliament. That report was the result of an inquiry into the removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families which recommended the delivery of an apology to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Ten years later on 13 February 2008, a formal apology was offered by then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. The Rudd Government then adopted the goals of the 'Closing the Gap' movement, which focused on the health and equality of indigenous peoples of all generations. Movements towards closing this gap are still being actioned.
In the Georges River area, the traditional owners are the Bidjigal people of the Eora Nation. On behalf of Georges River Council, I acknowledge the traditional owners and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who live, work, and meet in the Georges River area.
As I observe National Sorry Day, I recognise that past policies have resulted in trauma and grief for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across generations and that local councils have a role to play in the healing process.
During National Reconciliation Week this year from 27 May to 3 June, Council will be hosting events to support the launch of our Social Justice Charter.
To learn more about these events, visit Council's What's On page.
