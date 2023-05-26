Around Town in Sutherland Shire

The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival will return on June 1 to 4.
The event, support by Sutherland Shire Council, will boast more than 100 free performances and special ticketed events spread across 12 stages.
Leading the star-studded bill of performers at this year's event are Ray Beadle, Alex Lloyd, The Allniters, Gregg Arthur, The Foreday Riders, King Tide, Lloyd Spiegel and Frank Sultana.
Stages will be located at selected commercial venues and Dunningham Park, Cronulla Park, Gunnamatta Park and Cronulla Mall.
There will also be beer and wine bars and plenty of food and retail stores.
For more details about the event visit cronullajazzandbluesfestival.com.
The works of Southern Printmakers Association members will go on display at Hazelhurst Art Centre from June 2 to 12.
More than 40 artists will have their works on show, each carrying an interpretation of the theme, Inside Out. To some it is a literal reference to interior and exterior spaces, while to others it inspires a difference between inclusion and exclusion at a human or psychologial level.
The biennial exhibition of works aims to promote printmaking and its applications with framed, limited edition prints, a collaborative project of unframed works and educational displays of various techniques.
The gallery is located at 782 Kingsway, Gymea. Entry is free.
The two-hour free workshop will be held at Engadine Library on Monday, June 5, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Ideal for those looking to set up their own worm farms. Attendees will learn the difference between compost worms and earthworms, what to feed the worms, and how to make use of worm products in the garden.
There will also be a live demonstration showing how to correctly set up the farm and how to get the best out of it. One attendee will walk away with their own worm farm, complete with worms.
Bookings are essential and can be made by visiting tinyurl.com/y83vvmuk.
You must be a Sutherland Shire resident to attend.
Engadine Library is located at 116E Caldarra Avenue, Engadine.
