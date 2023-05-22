St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hurstville goes purple for World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day

Updated May 23 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Councilors Ben Wang, Mayor Nick Katris, Colleen Symington, Nancy Liu and Lou Konjarski outside the Georges River council chambers.
Georges River Councilors Ben Wang, Mayor Nick Katris, Colleen Symington, Nancy Liu and Lou Konjarski outside the Georges River council chambers.

Hurstville Civic Precinct was illuminated with purple light overnight on 19 May 2023 in recognition of World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.