Hurstville goes purple for World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day

Hurstville Civic Precinct was illuminated with purple light overnight on 19 May 2023 in recognition of World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day.
The light up of the precinct is consistent with Council's Community Strategic Plan 2022-2032, to develop, support and promote programs, services and activities that foster social support, participation, and wellbeing for our diverse community.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "This is a small gesture but important to create community awareness on and destigmatise Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
"My compliments go to Councillor Colleen Symington who instigated the focus of attention on this significant health issue by moving a Notice Of Motion at the Ordinary Council Meeting of the 24 April 2023 which requested the purple lights to illuminate the Hurstville Civic Centre overnight on the 19 May 2023.
"We need to feel comfortable discussing health and wellness and be aware of the symptoms people who live with these conditions."
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are the two main types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Both conditions cause inflammation in the digestive and are life-long, incurable conditions that can be managed with medication and/or surgery.
Nationally, there are estimated to be 100,000 people living with IBD, with hospital costs estimated to be more than $100 million, productivity costs $380 million and total indirect costs at $2.7 billion.
The incidence of IBD across local government areas (LGA), such as the Georges River Council LGA, is not reported in any official government datasets.
Crohn's & Colitis Australia (CCA) is leading the Australian-based campaign for 'World IBD Day' 2023 on 19 May 2023, which in turn forms part of CCA's 'IBD Awareness Month'.
Both campaign initiatives are held annually. 'World IBD Day' involves, major landmarks and buildings being illuminated with purple light - the colour of IBD awareness.
In 2022, landmarks illuminated in purple light for 'World IBD Day' included the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Federation Square in Melbourne, Old Parliament House in Canberra, and the Royal Australian Mint.
CCA is a not-for-profit organisation which: promotes community awareness and education of IBD in reducing stigma of people living with IBD; provides support services, advice, and encouragement to people with IBD; invests in research for a cure for IBD; and advocates for leading treatments and health services for people living with IBD.
Council has previously illuminated the Hurstville Civic Precinct for other causes such as 'demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion in 2022', World Pride, and Breast Cancer Awareness.
To learn more, visit the World IBD Day 2023 Australia page
