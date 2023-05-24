Dozens of colourful patchwork quilts have been donated to the oncology ward at St George Hospital, to brighten up the rooms of some of the sickest patients.
Thanks to a group of quilt-makers, patients who are at end of life are given a quilt during the final stage of their life.
The quilts not only provide comfort to patients, but also to their families, who can keep the quilt after their loved one has died.
"We heard from a lady who had taken home her husband's quilt after he died, and she said it gives her great comfort, as she wraps herself in the quilt every night," quilt-maker Christine Cox said.
Nurse Unit Manager of the oncology ward Jane Hlambelo, said the donations were greatly appreciated.
"A lot of work has gone into these quilts and it is so meaningful that they are donated to patients," she said.
This week marks Palliative Care Week, with Palliative Care Australia aiming to put 'Matters of Life and Death' front and centre in Australia's consciousness and encourage conversations about death and dying.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.