St George Hospital volunteers make quilts for sick patients to mark Palliative Care Week

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 7:00am
Ladies gave up their time to make several quilts that will bring comfort to patients and their families at St George Hospital. Picture supplied
Dozens of colourful patchwork quilts have been donated to the oncology ward at St George Hospital, to brighten up the rooms of some of the sickest patients.

