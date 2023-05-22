The collection of domestic waste is one of the first areas to be scrutinised in the largest review in decades of workplace health and safety codes of practice.
The four other areas that will be reviewed first include work near overhead power lines, tunnels under construction, safety in forestry harvesting and moving plant on construction sites.
Minister for Workplace Health Sophie Cotsis announced public consultation had opened.
"Employers and workers across the state will be invited to share their feedback on the first five of twenty work health and safety (WHS) codes of practice that pre-date modern workplace health and safety legislation," she said.
"Some of the codes have not been updated in 30 years and include working with overhead protective structures or the safe handling of timber.
"Codes of practice are practical guides to achieving the standards of health and safety required under WHS legislation - they provide detailed safety and standards information on specific work tasks.
"The review acknowledges the evolving nature of industries and emerging technologies, and it is crucial the codes reflect changing work arrangements.
"While codes of practice are not laws, each is intended to help employers and workers understand the importance of a safe and healthy workplace."
People who wish to provide feedback can do so by completing a survey or writing a submission by Monday 19 June 2023.
Additional consultations for the remaining codes are planned throughout 2023 and next year. Interested parties can register for updates online.
All industry codes of practice can be viewed on the SafeWork NSW website: https://www.safework.nsw.gov.au/resource-library/list-of-all-codes-of-practice
