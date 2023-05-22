St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Collection of domestic waste among first areas to be scrutinised in workplace health and safety review

By Murray Trembath
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:50am
The collection of domestic waste is one of the first areas to be scrutinised in the largest review in decades of workplace health and safety codes of practice.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

