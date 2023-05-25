If you hadn't checked what month it was on your calendar it would be easy to assume winter was already upon us.
But despite the icy mornings, there's one more week of autumn left before the actual cold sets in.
Not minding the climate change one bit, are the array of seasonal leaves scattered across the suburbs, bringing a final glow of colour warmth this year.
Leader photographer Chris Lane spotted nature at its finest at Hurstville this week, making the most of the spectacular sunny days on end Sydney has been having lately in the last stretch of the season.
As trees prepare for the harsher conditions of winter, shorter days mean there's less sunlight trees need to drive photosynthesis, which is essential for energy.
Evergreen trees, like eucalypts have tough waxy leaves that can withstand temperature adjustments, but it's hard for broadleaf trees to keep their leaves healthy in these conditions, so many don't even try.
Before they break down the chlorophyll and literally cut their losses and shed however, their display of burnt orange, yellow, red and purple are showing through in fine form.
According to the Australia Academy of Science, the red and purple colours are produced by anthocyanin. This chemical can also help protect leaves from becoming sun burnt or being eaten by insects.
Maple leaves are particularly renowned for their beautiful autumn colours, mainly because their leaves contain a lot of glucose.
The yellows and oranges are caused by carotenoids (also responsible for making carrots orange). Browns are generally caused by tannins.
More rainfall and increased soil moisture makes for more intense displays of colour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
