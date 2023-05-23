POPPY Playgroup offers a safe space to share experiences Advertising Feature

Support and understanding is the key when the mums of POPPY Playgroup and their preschool children get together. Picture supplied

I've met many people going through similar things and it helps you realise that you're not alone - Playgroup mum

Being the mother of a baby or a pre-school child can be a wonderful experience, but many mothers also find that they have to cope with feelings of depression, anxiety or distress.

At POPPY Playgroup (Parent's Opportunity to Participate in Play with their Young) those with mental health challenges who have children aged 0 to five can find a supportive space where they can relax, meet other mums, share experiences and have fun with their children in a safe environment.

The playgroup was established in May 2011 through the initiatives of the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre (KCAC) and runs every Monday during school terms from 10am to noon.

The playgroup supports parents to play with their children, giving particular attention to children's development and play interests and also offers information sessions featuring guest speakers to support the mothers with their mental health challenges.

Sessions include information on child development and related behaviour issues, stress management, nutrition information, speech therapy, early literacy, child safety, mental health issues, toilet training, family budgeting, quitting smoking, meditation and informal discussions on a variety of subjects initiated by the parents.

POPPY Playgroup is partially funded by the Department of Communities and Justice.

Many of the participants comment on how supportive other mothers are and start forming social networks with each other outside of the group.

They like the fact that they can be open and honest and that there is always a facilitator they can talk to.

One mum said: "I've been loving coming to this group, it encouraged me to get out of the house a bit more and focus on myself and my child".

Another said: "Thank you for all your support, without this playgroup I don't know what I'd be doing".

And a third mum's comments were: "In coming to this playgroup, I've met many people going through similar things and it helps you realise that you're not alone.



"Even just to talk about things that parents who don't have mental illness won't necessarily understand. Even ways that I wouldn't have anticipated like, my daughter's pretty shy and even though she goes to daycare she finds playgroup less confronting as it's a smaller group".