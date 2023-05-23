Winter menu and sublime views at Above 8 will surprise and delight Advertising Feature

Exceptional service in a fantastic location is the promise at Above 8 Bar & Lounge. Picture supplied

Above 8 Bar & Lounge in the heart of Hurstville is guaranteed to surprise.

Located on level 9 above Travelodge Hotel Hurstville, it offers panoramic eastern views.

As you step out of the lift, the floor to ceiling glass windows showcase Botany Bay, stretching from Sydney Airport across to Cronulla and the National Park.

By day, the natural light - a bonus of the rooftop location - provides a bright, welcoming atmosphere.

Dusk and evening sittings deliver a different but equally captivating experience with twinkling lights and cosy fireplaces.

Whether it is a date night, a catch-up with friends or a business meeting to impress, the menu provides plenty of temptation with fresh locally sourced ingredients.

Choose artisan, hand stretched pizza or try contemporary plates designed for sharing. If you're looking for something special, enjoy a specially curated shared menu available Friday and Saturday evening.

With a new winter menu launching, you will be sure to be surprised by an array of creative and fresh dishes.

The cocktails tell a story with every sip thanks to a menu of original creations along with everyone's classic favourites. Rounding out the beverage menu are hand-picked boutique wines as well as a range of craft beers and rare spirits.

Uniquely located between the city and southern Sydney, Above 8 Bar & Lounge offers a relaxed, modern setting without having to stray too far from home.

For bookings or to find out more you can phone 9113 8888 or visit the website at www.above8.com.au.

You can meet up with friends or celebrate a special occasion with the family. Picture supplied