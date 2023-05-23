Nova Employment finds success with compound company's job formula Advertising Feature

Theresa and Blair bring dedication and commitment to their jobs at Bova Aus. Picture supplied

People with a disability add tremendous value to any business - Aaron Talbot of Bova Aus

Bova Aus specialises in veterinary compounding and manufactures life-saving medications for sick and injured animals.

But they are equally passionate about inclusion.

When Bova's HR Manager, Aaron Talbot, needed more staff for their Caringbah laboratory, he decided to diversify and discovered the benefits not only to the lives of people with disability but also to the business as well.

He said workers Theresa and Blair have been an invaluable part of the Bova team since day one.

Aaron hired the two dedicated workers through the efforts of NOVA Employment Caringbah.

Bova Aus provide high-quality tailor-made medications to improve the health and wellbeing of animals across Australia and believe that the quality of a compounded medication is a vital component of a successful clinical outcome.

But they also place an equally high standard on their dedication to inclusion and diversity.

"The quality of applicants and employees that we get from NOVA is amazing," Aaron said.

"Blair has been with the company for four years now, and he's really grown not only as a person in his role, but as a person within himself.

"Theresa has been with Bova for nearly two years and she's shown her value from day one with her positive attitude.

"We feel we are incredibly lucky to have her as part of the Bova family," Aaron said.

In order for business owners to harness the talent and skills that people with disability can offer Aaron's advice is to always keep an open mind.

"People with a disability add tremendous value to any business but I think it's an area where employers are very hesitant to tap into, because the stigma is still there," he said. "My hope is that the increased awareness that Nova is creating in terms of the benefits that people with disability can actually bring to your business will mean that such preconceptions about them will change."