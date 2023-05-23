Hughes MP Jenny Ware says proposed medication change worries pharmacists Advertising Feature

Hughes MP Jenny Ware continues to hold mobile offices across the electorate where she listens to her constituents' concerns. Picture supplied

As she returns to Canberra for another sitting fortnight Hughes MP Jenny Ware reflects on a busy week within the electorate.

"Last week I continued to hold mobile offices across the electorate where I listened to your concerns in Holsworthy and Heathcote.

"The Labor Government's decision to make cuts to mental health continues to be a major concern that is raised with me.

"I held a Pharmaceutical Roundtable with Member for Cook Scott Morrison to discuss the Albanese Labor Government's proposed move to 60-day dispensing of medications.



"This proposal would increase the current maximum supply of PBS-listed medications to patients from 30 days to 60 days.

"Community pharmacists are an integral part of our health system.

"During the COVID pandemic, pharmacists were essential front-line workers providing invaluable advice, dispensing medicines and providing medical supplies.

"We heard from local pharmacists about the impact the Government's proposed changes will have on the community as a whole.

"Pharmacists are concerned that they will be forced to cut back on their opening hours and staff will be forced to dispense medications in quantities that are unsafe and could lead to overdose.

"Furthermore, the many services that pharmacists provide at no charge, including home delivery, diabetes education, aged care packages and telephone advice could now be in jeopardy.



"I am alarmed at these changes with potential unintended consequences and will be advocating to the Health Minister about these.

"Last week I also saw the critical role that community colleges play in our community, through the provision of services such as vocational education, leisure activities and disability services.

"It was a delight to be invited out to St George and Sutherland Community College (SGSCC) in Jannali to meet with the directors, staff and students.

"SGSCC provides a range of services which allows domestic and international students to receive a nationally recognised qualification.

"Qualifications including business and community services prepare students to obtain work-ready qualifications which will assist them in their journey into the workforce.



"Additionally, the college provides a pivotal support service within our community.

"Thank you to all who have filled in my 60 Second Survey which can be accessed at https://www.jennyware.com.au/community-feedback.



"I continue to collate the results which will assist in me best representing and serving the electorate in the Federal Parliament.

"If you have any questions or comments concerning the changes to the dispensing of medications, the cost-of-living crisis, or any other issue which is important to you, please feel free to write to me at Jenny.Ware.MP@aph.gov.au.

