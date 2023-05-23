Updated
Twenty young Sutherland Shire athletes won medals at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships in April.
The athletes were invited to Monday night's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council, where they were formally recognised and congratulated.
Each was presented with a copy of a mayoral minute presented by mayor Carmelo Pesce.
They included
Individual photos were taken with family members and the mayor, but due to a recent reconfiguration of the council chamber there was no space for photos of the entire group.
Cr Pesce's mayoral minute said:
"On behalf of council and our community, I would like to congratulate all athletes that competed in the 2023 Australian Junior Track and Field Championships, held in Brisbane on 13-16 April 2023.
"To qualify and represent the State of NSW is an outstanding achievement in itself, and I would particularly like to extend congratulations to the following shire athletes that medalled, placing them in the Top 3 in Australia, for their respective events:
"This year we saw the largest representation of athletes from the Sutherland Shire we have ever had.
"It is wonderful to see such amazing talent in our local community competing at such a high level and representing the Shire.
"Thank you to all the athletes, and their coaches, who have put so much effort and dedication into training.
"These amazing results show how committed and talented each of you are.
You have certainly done the shire proud, congratulations."
The council unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and congratulating all athletes that competed in the 2023 Australian Junior Track and Field Championships.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
