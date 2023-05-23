St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Updated

Council acknowledges 20 young shire athletes who medalled at Australian Junior Track and Field Championships

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:49am, first published May 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the athletes wait in the public gallery for their turn to be called up. Picture by Murray Trembath
Some of the athletes wait in the public gallery for their turn to be called up. Picture by Murray Trembath

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.