A Sutherland Shire family support network has been given a boost for one of its projects that gives new mothers access to a basic item of need for newborn babies.
Dandelion Support Network has received a cash grant from Australia Post to expand the baby bottle feeding packs, which are distributed to mums who cannot afford to buy essential nursing equipment, and unable to leave hospital with their baby.
Volunteers will be able to purchase and assemble 25 packs, which will go directly to the mothers thanks to the $1000 gift.
Dandelion is one of three Sutherland Shire community non-profit groups to receive the funds as part of Australia Post's annual People of Post Grants.
"Purchasing feeding items for a baby are expensive when a family is struggling to put food on the table and to keep a roof over their heads. This grant will ensure a family doesn't need to go without," Dandelion General Manager Gabrielle Humphreys, said.
More than $400,000 in total across Australia has been given to meaningful initiatives across volunteer-run organisations, sporting groups and mental health programs. Dandelion is on of 73 in NSW to receive the grant.
Using their connections and first-hand experiences within the community, posties, post office workers and other Australia Post team members nominated organisations as possible grant recipients they saw having a significant impact at a time where support is needed more than ever before.
Other recipients of the grants include St George Academy, St George Australian Football Club, which will develop the St George Women's Academy. This project will provide a positive environment where girls from the district's junior clubs can develop their football and community leadership skills.
To improve project outcomes, Kurnell Men's Shed will purchase a vertical oscillating bench bobbin sander to add to their existing sanding devices. The project will enable members to produce a more professional product for their customers, which will encourage other men from within the community to join the shed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
