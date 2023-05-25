St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Dandelion Support Network strengthens baby bottle feeding pack initiative thanks to an Australia Post grant

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 26 2023 - 7:00am
Dandelion Support Network volunteers Christine Sweeny, Pam Bray, Jenny Rollings Meridith Munroe, Margaret Daley and Dandelion General Manager Gabrielle Humphreys with the baby bottle feeding packs for new mums. Picture by Chris Lane
A Sutherland Shire family support network has been given a boost for one of its projects that gives new mothers access to a basic item of need for newborn babies.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

