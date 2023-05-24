Rally to save Glenlee

More that 150 supporters of the Friends of Glenlee rallied at Heinrich Reserve, Lugarno on Sunday May 21 to discuss the next steps in their campaign to save the historic waterfront property for the community.
The rally heard from a number of speakers including Greens Senator David Shoebridge, local author Heather Goodall, Georges River Councillors Peter Mahoney and Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Kim Wagstaff from Oatley Flora and Fauna and Matt Allison from the Friends of Glenlee committee.
Senator Shoebridge said he would take the Glenlee message to Federal Parliament and raise the issue with the budget estimates committee.
"State Environment Minister Penny Sharpe was invited to attend. In opposition, she stated: 'The NSW Government needs to step up and save Glenlee for future generations", as well as committing to issuing a new interim heritage order for Glenlee," Friends of Glenlee secretary Linda Simon said.
Ms Sharpe did not attend the rally.
The rally unanimously carried the following resolution:
"This rally for Glenlee recognises the environmental importance and cultural heritage of Glenlee, and calls on the Minns' State Government and Georges River Council to work together to bring Glenlee into the public domain.
"We call on the State Government to immediately issue a new interim heritage order for Glenlee and to enable the proper site heritage assessments, as they committed prior to the state elections. W elso call on them to put a motion in support of Glenlee to the Legislative Assembly, as proposed in 2022.
"We call on the Georges River Council to honour its obligation to the decisions made at Council meetings in terms of acquiring funding to purchase the site, and to work with the State Government in doing so.
"The Friends of Glenlee are committed to continuing to campaign for Glenlee, recognising that it is too precious to lose."
Ms Simon said the Friends of Glenlee are putting a submission to council that the acquisition and maintenance of Glenlee should be included in the 2023-24 council budget.
"We are very disappointed that the council has not included in its draft budget funding for the acquisition and ongoing maintenance of Glenlee in the budget," Ms Simon said.
"With so many commitments made by Labor while in Opposition, who were critical of the former State Government's lack of action on Glenlee, we now expect the new State Government will carry through thor commitments.
"They made a commitment to put an interim heritage order on Glenlee and we are still waiting for that.
"We are considering what further action we are now going to take to get the State Government and the council to take take the appropriate action to protect Glenlee."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
