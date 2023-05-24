St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Increase in Emergency Services Levy "highly damaging" for councils

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Georges River Council, the Emergency Services Levy has increased by $571,170 (21 per cent) for 2023/24, bringing the total Council contribution to $3,264,404.
For Georges River Council, the Emergency Services Levy has increased by $571,170 (21 per cent) for 2023/24, bringing the total Council contribution to $3,264,404.

The increase in the Emergency Services Levy imposed without warning by the previous State Government will be highly damaging to all councils, Georges River mayor Nick Katris said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.