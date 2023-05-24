Increase in Emergency Services Levy "highly damaging" for councils

The increase in the Emergency Services Levy imposed without warning by the previous State Government will be highly damaging to all councils, Georges River mayor Nick Katris said.
The Emergency Services Levy is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW.
The majority is paid as part of insurance premiums, with a further 11.7 per cent funded by councils and 14.6 percent by the NSW Government.
But the previous State Government decided to scrap the subsidy for council ESL payments.
"The levy increase for the State's 128 councils in 2023/24 amounts to almost $77 million, with the total cost imposed on the local government sector increasing from $143 million in the current financial year to $219 million next year," Georges River mayor Katris said.
"This represents a 53.1 per cent increase, completely dwarfing the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) baseline rate peg of 3.7 per cent for 2023/24, and Council's rate increase of 5.8 per cent.
"The impact of these large increases on councils' finances will be particularly severe in 2023/24 as a result of the NSW Government deciding to scrap the subsidy for council ESL payments. For many councils, the unexpected cost hit will absorb almost all of their IPART- approved rate rise for this year and in some cases absorb more than 100 per cent.
"For Council, the ESL has increased by $571,170 (21 per cent) for 2023/24, bringing the total Council contribution to $3,264,404. The ESL increase amounts to 13 per cents of the expected increase in rate income for 2023/24.
"If the NSW Government's decision is not reversed, the potential impacts on Council's services, infrastructure maintenance and delivery include: Footpath, road potholes and curb and gutter rectification program, Swimming pool regulation, Child-safe, accessible, inclusive and liveable communities' audit."
In a Mayoral Minute submitted at the May 22 council meeting,, Cr Katris asked the council to call on the NSW Government to take immediate action to restore the ESL subsidy.
He also asked for the government to decouple the ESL from the rate peg to enable councils to recover the full cost.
And he asked for the government to develop a fairer, more transparent and financially sustainable method of funding critically important emergency services.
"All councils strongly support a well-funded emergency services sector and the critical contribution of emergency services workers and volunteers, many of whom are councillors and council staff," Cr Katris said.
"However, it is essential that these services be supported through an equitable, transparent and sustainable funding model."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
