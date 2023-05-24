At nine years of age, most little girls love wearing their hair long in braids, with plenty of glittery headbands and scrunchies to match.
But Marton Public School pupil Ellie Gordon will have to re-think her hairstyle choice after she shaves her locks in support of raising money in the World's Greatest Shave.
She will delight her fellow peers at school on May 25, when she does more than trim the tresses.
Ellie has raised more than $4600, and hopes to reach $5000.
