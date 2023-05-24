St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire joins other councils fighting huge increase in Emergency Services Levy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ESL is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW. Picture Facebook
The ESL is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW. Picture Facebook

Sutherland Shire Council says infrastructure and services will need to be cut to pay an unexpected increase of more than a $1 million in a state government levy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.