Cycling without Age came to Bay Breeze Aged Care home at Woolooware Shores recently.
Cycling without Age gives residents an opportunity to go for a ride and enjoy the outdoors.
The aim was to raise funds to purchase a trishaw, a light three-wheeled vehicles, for residents.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.