High school English teacher Troy Wong knew drawing on his experiences as a young man during his teenage years, might just resonate with his classes in 2023.
By sharing his past and how it influenced his life, he encourages students at Bethany College Hurstville to also build self-esteem through poetry.
Mr Wong, in his non-teaching time, writes poetry, and is an Australian Poetry Slam national finalist and host of the Bread & Butter Poetry Slam. His work has been published in the Cordite Poetry Review, the Australian Poetry Journal, Pressure Gauge Press, and Solid Air, an anthology of spoken word from Australia and New Zealand. He is also one half of the absurdist poetry duo Father Stretch My Dad.
The teacher, who comes from a Singaporean background, discovered a new sense of identity through the power of poetry, and teaches his students that they can discover a lot about themselves, including how to build confidence.
Mr Wong was inspired by his upbringing, having grown up in Sydney's west, where although multiculturalism was rich in diversity, racism was out in the open.
"There were kids at school who made fun of Asians for having funny accents. Asian males were thought of as ugly and non-masculine. It made me feel unworthy and really affected the way I thought of myself," he said.
"Poetry is an essential part of masculinity. It helped me discover that being a man is about demonstrating strength through being vulnerable.
"Poetry helped me discover pride in my identity as an Asian man - and to not apologise for being who I am."
It translates into the classroom, he said. "There's a student in one of my classes who composed and performed some incredible poetry. Above all, she expresses her identity with a sense of pride."
Student excellence in poetry will be on show at the annual Sydney Catholic Schools Eistedfodd performing arts showcase on May 27 at Burwood.
"On stage, this may be the first time that students don't have to apologise for being different," the English teacher said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
