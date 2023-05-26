St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Bethany College Hurstville English teacher Troy Wong inspires with passion for poetry

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 26 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bethany College Hurstville English teacher Troy Wong with some of his students, Sienna, Elisha and Sienna. The teacher, who is also a poet, encourages his students to think beyond the words on a page. Picture by John Veage
Bethany College Hurstville English teacher Troy Wong with some of his students, Sienna, Elisha and Sienna. The teacher, who is also a poet, encourages his students to think beyond the words on a page. Picture by John Veage

High school English teacher Troy Wong knew drawing on his experiences as a young man during his teenage years, might just resonate with his classes in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.