Georges River Councillors vote for a pay rise

It's about respect, not money.
This is how Georges River mayor Nick Katris explained the reasoning behind the council's decision to grant themselves the maximum possible pay rise - their first since 2019.
But there was some opposition to the increase among councillors.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal has determined a three per cent increase for councils.
The increase the Councillor Annual Fee and Mayor Additional Fee by three per cent paying the maximum Councillor and Mayoral fees, the total cost to Council will be $488,190 per annum.
Superannuation payable at 11 per cent of this amount would also need to be factored in at an additional cost of $53,700.90 making the total cost to Council being $541,890.90.
Cr Elise Borg moved a Notice of Motion at the May 22 council meeting that the councillor and mayor fees remained unchanged for 2023/24.
"Purely based on the fact we are still in a cost of living crisis, we haven't been able to reintroduce the pensioner rebate as yet, I can't support us paying ourselves more in those circumstances," Cr Borg said.
Cr Colleen Symington spoke against Cr Borg's proposal.
"There hasn't been an increase in four years for councillor remuneration, essentially pegging it," she said.
"LGNSW's view is there is an historical undervaluation of work performed by councillors and mayors, bearing in mind there has been a substantial expansion of responsibility and accountability in recent years.
"Low remuneration restricts representation to the wealthy, retirees and those in well-paid employment. It could create a barrier for low to moderate income earners which effectively limits diversity.
"On that basis I strongly disagree with this."
Mayor Nick Katris also spoke against Cr Borg's motion.
"We have not had an increase and it is not a matter of greed for me as a councillor wanting to take away a huge amount of money from our infrastructure projects. This huge amount of money is without superannuation $35,000 for 15 councillors.
And if you want to interpret that in percentage it's .00023 per cent.
"We should be paid something that actually respects your position as a councillor.
"I know I do it because I believe in serving the community but I also think that there should be a remuneration that is commensurate with the position of councillors
"We are actually given not even a smidgen of what we should be respected for and entitled to.
"How do you expect people in our community who do not have the financial capacity to spend all the time they spend on council, or need a little bit more to help them, run for council."
Cr Borg's motion not to take the pay increase was lost eight votes to seven.
The council then voted on Cr Symington's motion to accept the maximum increase.
Deputy mayor Kathryn Landsberry spoke against this.
"It is absolutely tone-deaf after we heard from a speaker earlier tonight about the financial stress that her family was put under because council was not willing to waive the 711 fees (development fee for a granny flat conversion for their disabled son) in October last year, yet some councillors believe we should be paying ourselves the maximum allowance.
"I don't think that councillors are compensated for all the work that we do but I don't think now is the appropriate time for us to be doing this," Cr Landsberry said.
But councillors voted in favour of taking the maximum increase by eight votes to seven.
Voting for the pay increase were: Mayor Nick Katris and Councillors Sam Elmir, Veronica Ficarra, Lou Konjarski, Nancy Liu, Mick Smerdely, Sam Stratikopoulos and Colleen Symington.
Voting against the pay increase were: Deputy Mayor Kathryn Landsberry and Councillors Ashvini Ambihaiphahar, Elise Borg, Christina Jamieson, Peter Mahoney, Natalie Mort and Benjamin Wang.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
