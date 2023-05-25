St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Councillors vote for a pay rise

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated May 25 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We are actually given not even a smidgen of what we should be respected for and entitled to," Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said.
"We are actually given not even a smidgen of what we should be respected for and entitled to," Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said.

It's about respect, not money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.