ShireBiz hosted an education roundtable hosted by Loftus TAFE at the Embark restaurant in May.
There were representatives from TAFE, University of Wollongong, Regional Industry Education Partnership Training Services NSW, We Future Leaders, Southern Strength, The Youth Partnership, Shire Careers Advisors Network and St George and Sutherland Shire Community College.
Employer representatives included small business owners, Sutherland Shire Council, Sutherland Shire Business Chamber, Britton Maritime, Sutherland Hospital and Tradies.
They discussed more formal links between Sutherland Shire businesses and schools to provide students with a variety of opportunities to gain practical experience prior to leaving school, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students who missed out of work experience opportunities, among others.
"Earlier this year we surveyed our members who are some of the biggest employers in Sutherland Shire. Education was identified as a priority in equipping them with a skilled workforce," Chairman of ShireBiz Mike Schrafft, said.
"The aim of the roundtable was to identify how business and our education providers can support and empower each other."
It was agreed that regular meetings with the group would be held throughout the year to identify and action key links between business and education providers in Sutherland Shire that would benefit students.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.