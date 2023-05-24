St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mark Coure apologises to Cabramatta MP Tri Vo after alleged racist remark during Question Time

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:10pm
Mark Coure in State Parliament before the first sitting this year. Picture supplied
Mark Coure, the MP for Oatley and former minister for multiculturalism, was forced to apologise after making an alleged racist remark to a new State MP of Vietnamese descent n State Parliament.

Local News

