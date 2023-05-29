St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Young sprinter medals in Asia Pacific Touch Cup

By Ric Chapman
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 10:30am
Sutherland Athletics Club sprinter Jess Wardrobe also plays in the Australian Touch Under 20 mixed side-the Pain Away Australian Emus. Picture John Veage
The Shire has a budding new star in its midst following the recent Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane.

