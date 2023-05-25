Bayside Council to manage Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley

Bayside Council's agreement with BlueFit to manage the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre expires on 30 June 2023.
The council will begin managing all centre operations including kiosk, gym and group classes, and learn to swim from 1 July.
"Council has been working with BlueFit to ensure a seamless transition of services from this date," according to a statement from Bayside Council.
"We understand that BlueFit has announced that the Bexley Learn to Swim program will cease this week, and they will offer new classes at Hurstville and Sans Souci.
"That announcement was made without consulting Council, and Council regrets that this has no doubt caused much unnecessary disruption and confusion among the Learn to Swim families.
"Council is attempting to communicate with BlueFit to ensure they continue to meet their obligation to deliver services at Bexley until the end of June.
"Council will be creating a learn to swim program at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, commencing term 4 or earlier if possible and we'll have more good news to announce shortly. We're looking forward to working with our local families."
A spokesperson for BlueFit said, "BlueFit remains committed to working on a smooth transition of management for the benefit of the council, the asset, the community, the patrons and most of all our staff."
For more information: Bexleyaquatic@Bayside.NSW.gov.au
