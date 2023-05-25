St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Council to manage Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley

By The Council Will Begin
May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Bayside Council will begin managing all operations at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre , Bexley including kiosk, gym and group classes, and learn to swim from 1 July. Picture: Chris Lane
Bayside Council's agreement with BlueFit to manage the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre expires on 30 June 2023.

