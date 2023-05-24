St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former PM Scott Morrison opposes indigenous voice to parliament referendum

By Andrew Brown
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former PM Scott Morrison has called the voice to parliament proposal "ill-defined". Picture Mick Tsikas/ AAP PHOTOS
Former PM Scott Morrison has called the voice to parliament proposal "ill-defined". Picture Mick Tsikas/ AAP PHOTOS

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has used a rare speech in parliament to oppose the upcoming Indigenous voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.