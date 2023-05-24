School attendance rates in NSW are below 90 per cent, which has the state government concerned.
Premier Chris Minns and Education Minister Prue Car will today launch a campaign, called Every Day Matters, to help bring the number of students in classrooms back to pre-pandemic levels.
Specific aims are to:
Mr Minns said NSW public schools had a target of a 95 per cent attendance rate.
In 2022, the average attendance rate was 85.7 per cent, a decrease from 2019 where the average attendance rate was 90.2 per cent.
Currently, NSW schools are below that target.
In Term 1, this year the overall attendance rate was 89.4 per cent.
The campaign will run from today until 21 July across social media, TV streaming services and radio - including platforms for regional, culturally and linguistically diverse and Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander audiences.
The campaign will be supported by school leaders using data-driven analysis and strategies to lift student attendance, with a daily attendance dashboard to identify reasons and trends for student absences.
Schools across the state are are implementing strategies to boost attendance.
Mr Minns said, "The best thing we can do for the next generation of kids is provide a good education."
"It's our job to ensure we get kids back into classrooms where they belong, learning and reaching their full potential," he said.
Ms Car said, "Good attendance is vital to help students develop a sense of belonging, maintain friendships and do well in their studies."
"The data shows that NSW students who develop positive attendance behaviour in Year 7 are, on average, three months ahead in their learning by Year 9.
"This is a wake-up call that we need to prioritise good attendance across the state, and work with schools and the wider community to ensure our children are back at school."
For further information on attendance, visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/parents-and-carers/going-to-school/every-day-matters
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
