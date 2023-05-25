An Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq indoor entertainment venue is coming to Westfield Miranda.
The centre will be located on the rooftop near the cinemas and outdoor restaurants.
Archie Brothers has four existing centres in Australia, including two in Sydney, at Alexandria and Penrith.
It is part of the Funlab Group, which operates numerous premises of this kind in several states.
In 2022, Sutherland Shire Council approved a development application (DA) by Scentre Group for the new entertainment centre.
That DA said there were plans for ten pin bowling, laser tag, interactive theatre, amusement machines, bar, lounge and dining facilities.
A second DA was lodged this week on behalf of Archie Brothers Australia for "ancillary use of the tenancy for the service of food and beverage, and internal fitout".
Proposed hours of operation are 8am until midnight, seven days a week.
"The premises will have a maximum of 340 patrons at any one time and it is anticipated that a maximum of 10 staff members will be present on site," the DA said.
"Application will be made to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority for the grant of an on-premises liquor licence with the relevant business types."
The proposed plan of management said the hours for the sale and supply of liquor would be 10am to midnight Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 10pm on Sunday.
"At the time of the preparation of this plan of management, the shopping centre provide licensed security personnel when the Centre is open," the document said.
"Those security personnel can be contacted by tenants within the centre to attend a venue if required.
"That security is in addition to any security to be provided at the proposed licensed premises.
"It is proposed that the venue will provide security as and when deemed necessary.
"Funlab is an experienced operator of such venues and has a proven track record of operating its venues responsibly and in accordance with all requirements including providing security when appropriate at its venues.
"There have been no ongoing adverse issues associated with the operations of any of Funlab's venues in NSW.
"Notwithstanding the above, at a minimum a licensed security officer will be provided at the venue from 8 pm until close on Friday and Saturday evenings."
The plan of management includes CCTV.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
