St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

DA lodged for Archie Brothers indoor entertainment centre for Westfield Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The centre will be located on the rooftop near the cinemas and outdoor restaurants. Picture by Murray Trembath
The centre will be located on the rooftop near the cinemas and outdoor restaurants. Picture by Murray Trembath

An Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq indoor entertainment venue is coming to Westfield Miranda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.