Como JRLFC home ground Scylla Bay Oval has been deemed unfit to play on by Sutherland Council and they have been forced to move all their games and training for the last three weeks.
The Como Crocs has the largest female participation in the Junior League with 20 tag teams and five female tackle teams including the only Women's Open Side in the Sutherland Shire.
They also have 28 Male tackle sides and nearly 50 Tiny Crocs 2-5 year olds in their non-contact program..
The club is working with council and the Cronulla Junior League to rectify the problem but are frustrated by what they see as councils previous neglect of the field and the club is losing money moving games for weekends which puts an enormous strain on their financial position.
Club President Hayden Garn said their members are irate and they are at risk of losing players to other Clubs or codes who do not share the same training and home game issues forced on them.
"We have been alerting council of our concerns for many years and requested many times for upgrade of lighting, regular clearing of the blocked stormwater drainage, general drainage runoff levels and turf maintenance to assist with spreading our loads.
"The rye seed has come far too late and with no fertiliser when it was needed has certainly contributed to where we are at today. We have requested on numerous occasions for reasonable amounts of top dressing soil to at least allow us to fill low areas in the growing season."
A council spokesperson said they understand that this issue is very difficult for the club however the field will continue to deteriorate given the current usage load.
"Most fields within the Shire have a carrying load capacity of around 20-25 hours per week, this is determined on irrigation, drainage and turf type, at this point in time Scylla Bay Oval is around 20 hours of capacity, currently the field has 41.5 hours of usage per week for training and competition."
Garn said that Scylla Bay has no capex works forecast within the next four years which is heartbreaking to the Clubs Volunteers and members who have worked so hard in being the strong sporting club it is today.
"If council has no works forecast then please help us with lighting the field to spread the load and fill the low areas so that the drainage runoff is adequate," he said.
Sutherland Councils concern is, if the club does continue to utilise the field as per previous weeks it will be entirely unplayable by the end of the season, and a bigger problem.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
