The Dolls Point Classic, a surf ski and kayak event held on Botany Bay earlier this month was also round two of the 2023 PaddleNSW Harbour Racing Series, a six-race Sydney series.
The upcoming Woronora Marathon paddle event is on Saturday, June 24.
It was hosted by Sutherland Shire Canoe Club and Dolls Point Paddlers.
The series was designed to provide paddlers with racing experience in more protected and safer areas than full open water events.
The race offered a choice of both long (14km) and short (8km) courses, starting and finishing outside the Georges River 16 Ft Sailing Club, with the short course hugging the shoreline to the Novotel and return, while those in the longer race headed out towards the airport runway.
Ninety-six paddlers were in action on the day from clubs right across Sydney, with 28 tackling the shorter course. The highlight of the race for some was being escorted by a pod of dolphins.
Annette Mathews, race manager and vice president of Sutherland Shire Canoe Club said the conditions weren't ideal and one of the biggest challenges was when the turning buoy broke its mooring and washed onto rocks near the runway .
"It is really hard to find the right authority to get permission to enter the restricted airport zone, which is where the buoy was. There were many frantic but unsuccessful phone calls before Marine Rescue came to our aid and retrieved it."
Despite the challenges, Annette says it was a very successful event with many local paddlers posting great results under the conditions.
Over the long course, Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club members were strong particularly in the ski single category. Montannah Murray was second female home in the 19-39 division, Ben Constable was first male in the 40+ group and Cade Barnes took the honours as first male in the 50+ division. Matthew Spies was first home in the single outrigger.
Cronulla Sutherland also did well over the short course, with Gary Hancock second overall, Helen Lee first in the female 50+ and Angus Jarolimek taking third in the Under 18 ski single category, St George Kayak Club's Dave Reid was third male home in the 40+ ski singles.
Annette said the SSCC members are now fully focused on their home event, the Woronora Marathon, on Saturday, June 24. It will be the inaugural PaddleNSW Indigenous Awareness Round of the series.
"Our club is situated in the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary on the shores of the Woronora and has been running a marathon event on the river since 1979 when it was called the Twin Rivers Classic. The race has continued to evolve to what we now know as the Woronora Marathon and is part of the annual Paddle NSW Marathon Series."
