St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dolls Point Classic

By Liz Swanton
May 29 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woronora Marathon paddle is on Saturday, June 24. It will be the inaugural PaddleNSW Indigenous Awareness Round.Picture John Veage
The Woronora Marathon paddle is on Saturday, June 24. It will be the inaugural PaddleNSW Indigenous Awareness Round.Picture John Veage

The Dolls Point Classic, a surf ski and kayak event held on Botany Bay earlier this month was also round two of the 2023 PaddleNSW Harbour Racing Series, a six-race Sydney series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.