Paramedics are taking state-wide industrial action to push for a real pay rise and improvement to their working conditions, arguing that the NSW Government has failed to deliver on critical election commitments.
From May 25 to June 1, Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) will be taking action to push for a fair pay rise after what they say is years of real wage decline. They will place a ban on staff movements by refusing to move from their communities.
"This action is an unfortunate but necessary response to a lack of commitment from the NSW Government to address woefully low paramedic wages," APA (NSW) President Chris Kastelan said.
"Over the past three years, paramedics have been on the frontline keeping our communities safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have taken on dozens of new skills over recent years, and all we've received is successive real term pay cuts."
The union stated paramedics were more burnt out than ever, with many turning to secondary employment to make ends meet.
"Paramedics are struggling to pay their mortgages, and many of us are seriously reconsidering our future with NSW Ambulance," he said.
"We need the government to deliver on their promise of 500 additional regional paramedic specialists. We need the government to deliver on their promise of a real wage increase. We need them to deliver on acting on the ramping crisis.
"Taking industrial action is never a decision we take lightly, but the government can't and shouldn't expect paramedics to sit back and do nothing.
"Ultimately, this is action calling for adequate recognition of the essential work we do, and action to make our workplace and communities as safe as possible."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
