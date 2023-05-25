St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Australian Paramedics Association (NSW) takes industrial action for 'fair wages and conditions'

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
From May 25 to June 1, Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) will place a ban on staff movements by refusing to move from their communities. File picture
Paramedics are taking state-wide industrial action to push for a real pay rise and improvement to their working conditions, arguing that the NSW Government has failed to deliver on critical election commitments.

