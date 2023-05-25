When Tina Turner rocked St George Leagues Club

"St George Leagues Club certainly did not compare to any of Tina's usual venues. It was July 1982. I walked up to Tina Turner after a concert. I had nothing for her to write an autograph on, so I quickly grabbed a (used) coaster and asked her whether she would kindly sign it. She just laughed I don't know whether it was the coaster... or whether it was the 'Merry Christmas' on it. But she did it - on the back ; 'with much love'.

