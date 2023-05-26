Coming up on Friday and Saturday June 2-3 is the Spinners and Weavers annual big event, the Winter Wool Fair, held at the Uniting Church Hall, cnr Merton & Flora Streets Sutherland.
Admission is free and doors open 9:00am to 4:30pm, both days - morning teas and light refreshments can be purchased while you visit, spend time to chat with the members who are keen to share their love of spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, felting and more.
There will also be traders selling a variety of fibre and yarn related products.
The theme for this year's President's Challenge is 'Forever Young and Green' and the members are looking forward to exhibit their finished works.
'Forever Young and Green' brings lots of ideas and interpretations for this challenge, and the sky is the limit, so come along and see this wonderful display and browse amongst the fibre related traders.
Wendy Gardener is the zero waste champion of their group, she uses colourful recycled leftovers and orphan fabrics and haberdashery to create whimsical pieces, hats, bags and toys for the young and old.
Wendy does this completely without reference to patterns or instructions.
Wendy's crafting companion at the group who meet at Como School of Arts every Tuesday is Pamela Hood.
She joined when she moved to Australia from the USA and her specialties are the inkle loom (an ancient method of weaving belts and braids) and complex weaving on an 8 shaft loom.
