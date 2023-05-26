St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Crafty spinners display work

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Wendy Gardener and Pamela Hood have a display table of work together called 'full of fun' at the annual fair on June 2-3.Picture John Veage
Coming up on Friday and Saturday June 2-3 is the Spinners and Weavers annual big event, the Winter Wool Fair, held at the Uniting Church Hall, cnr Merton & Flora Streets Sutherland.

