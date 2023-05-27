Linda Burney to host forum on The Voice at Rockdale

Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney has announced that the Barton electorate will host an interactive 'Understanding the Voice' forum at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, June 24.
Spearheaded by special guests former Socceroo Craig Foster and Yuwaalaraay storyteller Nardi Simpson, the forum will be an opportunity for local people to learn more about the Referendum to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the Constitution.
This comes as the Constitution Alteration Bill 2023 is up for parliamentary debate. Passage of this Bill is required for the Referendum to be held sometime between October and December this year.
The referendum will be about two things:
There is strong evidence that Indigenous Australian communities achieve better outcomes when they are involved in decision-making.
"My community of Barton has enormous goodwill for First Nations people and want to see better outcomes achieved," Ms Burney said.
"I want my constituents to be well-informed when they vote in this Referendum which is why it's so important to provide this educational opportunity right in the heart of Barton.
"A successful referendum is the best chance we have to address the injustices of the past and create change that will deliver a better future."
Mr Foster said, "'We have the most beautiful and ancient traditions in the world and yet are only now beginning to truly discover its meaning and how it will shape us all for the better.
"We sometimes hear it through the music, the didgeridoo and clap sticks, we feel it through the dance and we sense it through those languages that have survived.
"That's our future. It's to embrace each other and lift up this most beautiful culture. I want us all to be able to face each other squarely and say, you are worthy, I want the very best for you. We can't truly know where that relationship, that togetherness, that mutual respect is going to take Australia, but it's going to be very special," he said.
Nardi Smith said The Voice invites us, implores us to become close and connected to others.
"Communities have incredible power to make significant impact in the lives of others," she said.
"This is what I believe is the essence of the Uluu Statement - configuring relationships in country to uphold and uplift one another.
"I offer my hand, my voice, my heart in encouragement and with love to all who join us on this journey. Let us work to bring the Voice into our together dreaming."
The 'Understanding the Voice' forum will be accessible in person and virtually from 11am to 12.30pm on Saturday, 24 June.
People can RSVP for the free event now.
