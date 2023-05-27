St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Linda Burney to host forum on The Voice at Rockdale

May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
"I want my constituents to be well-informed when they vote in this Referendum which is why it's so important to provide this educational opportunity right in the heart of Barton," Linda Burney said.
Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney has announced that the Barton electorate will host an interactive 'Understanding the Voice' forum at Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, June 24.

