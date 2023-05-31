Long-suffering Beverly Hills residents have had their well used bus seat removed, a major problem for elderly public transport users.
After the seat became damaged, it was removed by council staff. One would think there would be wisdom in replacing the seat, but no! The holes were concreted and passengers are left to stand on busy King Georges Road for up to 30 minutes Monday - Saturday and one hour on Sundays.
Surely there are excess seats around the council depots. The depot staff just need instructions. Respect for elderly residents was a hallmark in Hurstville City Council. Obviously it has been forgotten in our new and customer focused council..
Georges River Council have leased Gifford Park to a soccer club in the area. Our beautiful park is in a start of disrepair thanks to the council. The park is being used most Saturday from 8.30am-5.30pm and training during the week. On Saturday we have cars raising up and down the street, also the foul language is terrible. Council has been advised nothing as been done. Our main problem is council has allowed containers to be placed in the park for storage, changing rooms and a canteen. At the moment we have two large containers and we are awaiting for up to four more. The park is now becoming a container terminal, not a restful place for all to use. What can the neighbours do? It just seems paying rates means nothing. Schools in the area use the park but it's not safe. Georges River Council please think of the rate payers.
I am a Penshurst local and have been using and enjoying the new Penshurst Park facilities with my family and friends for some time now. It has always been a hub of people being active on the exercise equipment, learning to ride bikes/scooters/skateboards etc, playing on the playground etc.
A few months ago I arrived and found fencing blocking access to lots of the areas normally open to the public.
I have since discovered that this is a regular occurrence over many weekends, these public areas are fenced off and you must pay the local football club to access the areas.
This blocks access to:
I have been so sad to see this hub of community activity used by all ages, genders and races reduced to an ugly fenced off area without any free public use.
I understand the sports field and stand will benefit from scheduled matches and being closed to the public at these times but think it is unacceptable to block access to all the paths and other facilities listed above.
We are asking the council write to the State Government requesting that an investigation be undertaken into the sudden deterioration in the health of the mangroves in Lime Kiln Bay and advise whether the sewage overflow event earlier this year may have contributed to the decline; details of what action can be taken to improve the health of the affected mangroves; and particulars of preventative measures which will be taken in order to prevent similar occurrences.
It may be affected by the sewer overflows. It may not. We need to find out. It could be a big problem.
There are four Emergency Release Structures that spill sewage into our local creeks, wetlands and bays and into the Georges River. These ERS make large sewage spills an unacceptable frequent occurrence imposed on our local community and our environment. It occurs mostly during periods of high and extended rainfall due largely to infiltration stormwater into the aging sewers overloading the mains to relieve the pressure to avoid back-ups into houses.
Sydney Water has shown that wet weather flows can be up to seven times the normal dry weather flow. The recent overflow into Lime Kiln Bay took at least six weeks for Sydney Water to clean up.
That is why this is so important for Georges River to ask these questions, to call Sydney Water to account on behalf of the community, make them realise the impact that their system has on our local environment. Sydney Water needs to step up proactive inspections and maintenance of the network to reduce this infiltration and present potential blockages.
