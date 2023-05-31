Georges River Council have leased Gifford Park to a soccer club in the area. Our beautiful park is in a start of disrepair thanks to the council. The park is being used most Saturday from 8.30am-5.30pm and training during the week. On Saturday we have cars raising up and down the street, also the foul language is terrible. Council has been advised nothing as been done. Our main problem is council has allowed containers to be placed in the park for storage, changing rooms and a canteen. At the moment we have two large containers and we are awaiting for up to four more. The park is now becoming a container terminal, not a restful place for all to use. What can the neighbours do? It just seems paying rates means nothing. Schools in the area use the park but it's not safe. Georges River Council please think of the rate payers.

