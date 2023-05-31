St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Sending a signal to council on bus stops

May 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Lack of seating at bus stop questioned.
Long-suffering Beverly Hills residents have had their well used bus seat removed, a major problem for elderly public transport users.

