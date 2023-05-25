Metropolitan Coal has "acknowledged" new conditions imposed on its mining operations at Helensburgh and two fines totalling $30,000 for water pollution.
The company said in a statement it "fully commits to implementing all of its environmental obligations".
The NSW Environment Protection Authority said the two fines, announced earlier this month, related to the cleaning of drains in November 2022, when turbid water was allegedly released into Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River.
This incident is separate to "significant pollution events" in September and October 2022, which are still under investigation.
The EPA said Metropolitan Coal had also been ordered to overhaul its operations following a review of the mine's licence. A "suite of strict operating conditions" had been imposed.
The EPA said the licence review was "brought forward in response to multiple alleged non-compliances resulting in significant pollution events at Camp Gully Creek".
"The tougher licence conditions will require rigorous monitoring, real-time water quality testing and a water impact discharge assessment," the statement said.
President of Peabody's Australian Operations Jamie Frankcombe said, "Metropolitan Coal looks forward to continuing to work with the NSW EPA to secure a long term and sustainable future for the mine and its 400 employees".
"Metropolitan Coal is proud to have been part of the Illawarra community for more than 130 years supplying metallurgical coal that remains an essential ingredient in local steel making and providing jobs that support hundreds of local mining families." he said.
"In cooperation with the EPA, we continue to make significant improvements to surface water management, water monitoring and mine infrastructure and we are committed to ensuring our mining operations meet the expectations of our local community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
