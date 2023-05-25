St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Historic Zig Zag Railway In Blue Mountains reopens after 10 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 26 2023 - 8:27am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Zig Zag Railway is returning to life. Picture supplied
The Zig Zag Railway is returning to life. Picture supplied

The historic Zig Zag Railway in the Blue Mountains returns to life tomorrow (May 27) thanks to "10 years of blood, sweat and tears" by community volunteers following fire and flood damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.