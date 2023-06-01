St George ref calls time on sports bullies

Referee Heidi Breeze is blowing the whistle on bullying and anti-social behaviour on local sports fields.
Returning to refereeing with the Football St George Association after 15 years, she was shocked at the direct abuse of referees and away teams she saw on sports fields.
"There's a big difference in behaviour from then and now. Teams are abusing each other. It happened in the past but people have become a lot more aggressive and competitive," she said.
Ms Breeze was addressing the May 22 meeting of Georges River Council in support of a Notice of Motion by Cr Christina Jamieson calling for the council to support anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-harassment at local sports fields and community facilities by enforcing conditions of use within all hire agreements.
"Football NSW has a zero-tolerance stance for this type of behaviour and will continue to impose strict sanctions on those that do not comply," Ms Breeze said.
"Behaviour varies from one team to another. With one club there's no swearing at referees. It's a good feeling. Another club and its completely different.There's abuse towards the away side. There's parents coming down from the grandstand. It's just horrible. These are our multi-million dollar community facilities. There should be a term to say its not acceptable and its three strikes and maybe your lease would be re-negotiated."
Tom Beswertherick told the council he had seen a number of ugly incidents.
"I have witnessed numerous fights during play, adult players aggressively swearing at the top of their lungs at referees and players," he said.
"If these men cannot control themselves to within normal human decency they might not deserve exclusive use of our public land."
Ken Jamieson said there is still a culture at soccer games where the referees are randomly bullied, humiliated, disrespected, or intimidated.
"I've personally seen this anti-social behaviour where the perpetrators have either been coaches, other players, parents or spectators. We ask Council to change the terms and conditions to make clubs more accountable for not preventing anti-social behaviour," he said.
"The club's failure to act responsibly should constitute a breach of terms and conditions."
Councillor Sam Elmir said it would be hard to insert the condition in all existing leases and it should only apply to new leases. This was supported unanimously by the council.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
