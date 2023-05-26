Large numbers of visitors are expected to the upgraded whale watch platform at Cape Solander, Kurnell for the annual migration season, which is under way.
The $2.5 million project was officially opened on December 9, 2022 after works closed the area for two migration seasons.
The platform can accommodate much larger numbers than was previously the case, with the viewing area tripled in size.
There is protection from the weather, tiered seating, wheelchair access and safety enhancements, but no toilet facilities.
Before the completion of the upgrade, Cape Solander was attracting more than 300,000 local, domestic and international visitors each year.
Whales start their swim north to warmer waters in May-June and return in August-November.
The peak period for whale watchers is from around mid-June to mid-July.
Whales have been seen to swim as close as 200 metres from the coast at Cape Solander.
Named after botanist Daniel Solander, who accompanied Cook on HMS Endeavour's voyage to Botany Bay, the lookout includes a guide to whales seen in Sydney waters.
NPWS says, for people planning coastal walk through Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Cape Solander is a good starting point, and "also a great spot for birdwatching or simply gazing at the clear horizon".
About eight spots in the car park are temporarily closed to the public and allocated to contractors who are upgrading the Cape Baily track.
The walking track work will continue until September 2023. A new boardwalk will be installed. Temporary diversions around the work area are required, but the track remains open for visitors.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
