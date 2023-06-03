St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say about sports day parking blitz; praise for principal; Don Lucas Reserve, bats and Tina Turner

Updated June 3 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Morris was fined for parking on a nature strip near Oyster Bay Oval while attending his daughter's soccer game. Picture supplied
Jason Morris was fined for parking on a nature strip near Oyster Bay Oval while attending his daughter's soccer game. Picture supplied

Letters to the Editor

I read your piece on the parking blitz at Oyster bay Oval and would like to shed some light on this issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.