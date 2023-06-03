I read your piece on the parking blitz at Oyster bay Oval and would like to shed some light on this issue.
I was fined on the day in question (Saturday May 13) at 9am while attending my daughter's soccer match.
The areas that these rangers are targeted and is predatory and down right disgraceful.
In reading your piece I was appalled at the response from the council.
Multiple people in the community have been fined parking in these spots as they are unmarked nor any signs posted, which I believe traps drivers/ parents who think that they are able to park in these spots legally.
These spots are not on pathways nor are they blocking pedestrians nor unsafe and have been parked on as long as I can remember living in the area for over 40 years.
If the council sees them as unsafe, why haven't they marked these areas with NO PARKING signs or yellow lines as there are throughout other areas surrounding the oval. That would solve this issue and make it clear to everyone, but no.
Surely the council has raised enough revenue from struggling parents to post two signs
I have requested a review on my infringement as I have never had a parking fine in 35 years of driving and if that fails I will be taking the matter to court.
I live 500m from the oval and just driving home I see multiple vehicles, boats trailers etc parked illegally up actual gutters with footpaths permanently and the council seems to turn a blind eye to these infringements.
There is also a 25ft caravan permanently in the street at the oval taking up 5-6 spots ....Is this legal or safe? Again, overlooked by the council rangers
I have attached photos of my vehicle and where I was fined, which clearly shows no signage no lines and direct access from the driveway.
I encourage any person that has been fined to challenge this ridiculous piece of revenue raising and preying on families in these tough times
There has been lots written across the state about teacher shortages and some negativity around teacher competency.
Well, I have a good news story right here in our backyard.
My Grandson and Granddaughter attend Sylvania Public (Primary) School and I have nothing but praise for the way this school is managed and the educational standards being achieved by the children.
Particular mention must go to the Principal of the school, Matthew Egan, for his leadership. I attended the schools Cross Country day recently and I am not exaggerating,
Mr Egan knew every kids name! How do I know this, he had the microphone and called every kid across the finish line by name.......even as the children waited for their events, he called them all to the line by name.
It's not a big school with probably 300 children but it is a fabulous learning institution and I wanted to recognise that fact through The Leader and to call out Mr Egan and his teaching staff for their exceptional talents
More signage needs to be erected around the sand dunes across from Don Lucas Reserve North Cronulla.
Dog owners are letting their dogs off their leads too early and not paying any attention as to where their dogs wander too and do their mess, on the way to the dog beach.
There needs to be a lot more signs telling people to keep their dogs off these dunes because of erosion and because of the nesting birds, I have see two pair already this season.
Re Bats over Como (Leader Letters May 24), we live in Como also, and of late, there have been a lot more bats and they have been pooping a lot, all over the yard and on my vehicle. It's dissolved the paint in places and very hard to remove.
However, to put a balanced picture, I have lived on this block for 16 years now and observe that they have been coming and going ever since. Some years we saw none, other years there are lots.
It might be hard to draw a connection between the recently deceased Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, and the shire's Sharkies rugby league team, but there is. This relationship proved to be one of the best marketing campaigns in the history of sport and, possibly, simply the best ever.
This was a television commercial for the NSW Rugby League in 1989 and was the brainchild of two senior executives, Ken Arthurson and John Quayle. They moved heaven and earth to convince the stakeholders in the proposed venture that it would change the image of the game and attract a whole new audience.
Imagine the surprise when those with a say in whether the campaign should go ahead were confronted with a conundrum: do we change the image of the game from working-class toughness to good-looking guys exuding top-level skills with style and class; and how can we attract more women to the game, both as players and spectators?
The decision makers virtually shirt-fronted and explained head-on to Arthurson and Quayle that it was impossible for league followers to connect with a black ageing grandmother who probably knew bugger-all about the traditions and customs of rugby league, let alone the blokes she would be working with.
Andrew Ettingshausen, a stylish figurehead for league playing with the Sharks, was the first chosen for the video and film shoot, but was unavailable. It was decided that the two players should be Gavin Miller of the Sharks and Cliffy Lyons from Manly Warringah, who both said in self-deprecating style, that Mother Nature had not been kind to them. Ettingshausen later appeared in subsequent commercials.
Among the league fraternity, it was stated that when Tina met Cliffy and Gavin, she said under her breath, "If they're the best- looking guys, I'd hate to see the worst".
The three commercials were an outstanding success; the image of the game was changed forever.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.