Sutherland Shire Council says all-ability access ramps will be provided for the large Cronulla rock pool "in a timely manner".
The assurance was given after Cronulla resident Sally Warren, who has Multiple Sclerosis and uses a mobility scooter outside the home, wrote to the Leader about the frustration of the pool being so close and yet so far.
Ms Warren said the pool itself "has a very good ramp and handrails, but to access it you have to go down approximately 10 steps which I am unable to negotiate".
"The pool needs a ramp down from the Esplanade and a concrete path across the rocks, not only for the disabled, but also for people with prams and others who can't use the steps," she said.
A council spokesman said a comprehensive plan had been developed to enhance access for people of all abilities to swimming areas as part of its Bate Bay Coastal Management Program, which was formally endorsed by the state government last year.
"This endorsement paves the way for council to deliver a series of accessibility improvements to recreational facilities along Cronulla beach," he said.
"These include the construction of all-ability access ramps to the Cronulla Beach rock pool and the delivery improved access to the North Cronulla Beach rock pool.
"Council is keenly focussed on ensuring these works are undertaken in a timely manner to provide greater opportunity for people of all abilities to enjoy these facilities, with $200,000 committed for design development and further funding to be sought following finalisation of the design and cost estimate."
The spokesman said, in the meantime, options for people with limited mobility included electric beach wheelchairs, all terrain beach wheelchairs and Mobi-mats. Bookings can be made on the council website.
Ms Warren said she hoped the ramps to the rock pool would be built quickly.
"I love the water and used to swim in the pools regularly when I could walk, which was up to about 10 years ago," she said.
"Now, an exercise physiologist assists me to get into the surf using a beach wheelchair, but when the waves are too big I can't go into the water at all."
Ms Warren's condition has deteriorated a lot since she was first diagnosed with MS, but she is determined to make the most of every day.
She and her husband Glenn were dealt another cruel blow when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. She has become his carer.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.