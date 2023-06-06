St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sally Warren is among swimmers who can't negotiate the steps to the Cronulla rock pool

Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:49am, first published 6:45am
Sally Warren loves the water, but the rock pool is a "no go zone" because of the steps. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire Council says all-ability access ramps will be provided for the large Cronulla rock pool "in a timely manner".

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

