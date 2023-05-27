Weekly Wrap: Simply the best ... Tina Turner's St George shows remembered

Hello readers,
As the world mourned the loss of iconic songstress Tina Turner this week, a group of locals looked back fondly on their experiences seeing the first lady of rock play live at St George Leagues Club.
Turner had won a loyal Australian fanbase following a career renewal and slight direction shift in the early 1980's. It led to her playing at the St George venue on no less than three separate tour runs - from December 9-13 in 1980, from June 17-19 in 1982 and from July 1-3 in the same year.
At the time St George League's Club was regarded one of Sydney's top entertainment venues, with big Saturday night stage shows rivalling those in the CBD. The main ballroom/auditorium comfortably held more than 1000 patrons.
According to Facebook group I Grew Up in Mortdale, in December, 1980, just after 8pm, Turner was backstage preparing for the opening night of her sell-out appearance at the club. In the audience, Bette Midler, disguised, sat incognito. She has come as Turner's guest to see the show.
Several metres away, a heavily pregnant woman went into labour. Turner was winding up her show when the spotlight was thrown onto the audience and she introduced Midler. The Beaches star climbed onto the stage and they finished the show together.
Needless to say, her performance remains one of the true showstoppers in the club's history.
Also making headlines this week was Oatley MP and former multiculturalism minister Mark Coure, who was forced to apologise after making an alleged racist remark to a new State MP of Vietnamese descent n State Parliament.
The comment was directed at Cabramatta MP Tri Vo, a lawyer, who was asking a "Dorothy Dixer" in Question Time on Wednesday.
Mr Coure interjected, "I thought that bloke worked in catering".
Minister for Women Jodie Harrison overheard the remark and called for Mr Coure to withdraw the "offensive racist comment".
"There is no place for racism in this place," she said.
The Speaker asked Mr Coure to withdraw the comment, which he did, saying he did not intend to offend.
Mr Coure later told the Leader he had personally visited the office of Mr Vo and apologised again and the new MP accepted.
In a statement from the Labor Party on behalf of MP Vo, the attempt at humour was called out for being in "poor taste".
Mr Coure said he did not want to comment further on the matter.
And finally, something uplifting and exciting ... the annual whale migration season has begun.
Large numbers of visitors are expected to the upgraded whale watch platform at Cape Solander, Kurnell. The $2.5 million project was officially opened on December 9, 2022 after works closed the area for two migration seasons.
The platform can accommodate much larger numbers than was previously the case, with the viewing area tripled in size.
There is protection from the weather, tiered seating, wheelchair access and safety enhancements, but no toilet facilities.
Before the completion of the upgrade, Cape Solander was attracting more than 300,000 local, domestic and international visitors each year.
Whales start their swim north to warmer waters in May-June and return in August-November.
The peak period for whale watchers is from around mid-June to mid-July.
