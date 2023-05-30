St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

214 Caringbah Road, Caringbah South

By Sutherland House of the Week
May 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epitome of coastal living
Epitome of coastal living

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2CAR

  • 214 Caringbah Road, Caringbah South
  • Auction: June 10 (unless sold prior)
  • Agency: Matt Callaghan Property
  • Contact: Matt Callaghan 0411 525 606
  • Inspect: By appointment

Step into a world of luxury as you explore the expansive layout of this remarkable fully renovated residence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.