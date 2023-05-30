Epitome of coastal living

Step into a world of luxury as you explore the expansive layout of this remarkable fully renovated residence.
The grand covered entertaining area sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings, providing breathtaking views over Yowie Bay, with a seamless connection to the lush yard.
The open plan lounge, dining, and kitchen areas exude elegance, bathed in an abundance of natural light that filters through large windows.
This home offers three living areas, including a media room, a rumpus room, and a spacious main living area.
The well-appointed kitchen features stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, a Bosch 900mm oven, an induction cooktop, and a butler's pantry.
Indulge in the serenity of the main bedroom, complete with a private balcony showcasing mesmerizing views, a generous walk-in robe, and a modern ensuite.
Every detail in this home has been carefully considered, from the custom cabinetry to the gas fireplace, oak timber flooring, and ducted air-conditioning, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable living experience.
Practicality meets convenience with a double car lock-up garage, offering ample storage space, smart garage doors, and an electric gate system.
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with neighbouring waterfront homes, this residence provides easy access to local schools, shops, and transportation options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.