St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
13B Henderson Rd, Bexley

By St George House of the Week
May 31 2023 - 8:30am
Designer built luxury
4 BED | 3 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 13B Henderson Rd, Bexley
  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: HT Wills
  • Contact: Kris Atkinson 0426 661 109
  • Inspect: By appointment

This designer built luxury home is in a prime location. It enjoys a peaceful setting as well as uninterrupted views facing Bexley Oval. This address is also mere minutes away from Bexley Shops, schools and transport.

