This designer built luxury home is in a prime location. It enjoys a peaceful setting as well as uninterrupted views facing Bexley Oval. This address is also mere minutes away from Bexley Shops, schools and transport.
As for what it offers on site, one of its best features is the "stunning swimming pool and cabana facilities," said agent Kris Atkinson.
You'll find it to be a tropical oasis in the backyard, and when you see it under the evening lighting it looks even more impressive.
The home meanwhile includes exclusive and prestigious finishes with intricate marble and concrete Venetian detailing.
The layout is thoughtfully-arranged with an open plan kitchen and dining area which leads you out onto the outdoor entertaining area.
Downstairs also has a sunroom, a family room, the laundry, a toilet and shower, a storage space under the stairwell, and a single garage.
Accommodation consists of four large bedrooms upstairs with built-in wardrobes, and the main bedroom includes a stylish walk-in wardrobe and an exquisitely-designed ensuite. There are also study nooks along with a full-size bathroom upstairs.
This family home also comes complete with electric blinds in both the entertaining and foyer area for full privacy, Zip chilled and hot water, remote mobile access, a security video intercom system and zoned ducted air-conditioning.
