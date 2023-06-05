St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

Department of Primary Industries scientist continues family tradition from Argentina

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From a student in Argentina, Juan Gargiulo, 36, migrated to Australia to learn more about its dairy industry, and is doing some ground-breaking work in the field. Picture by Chris Lane
From a student in Argentina, Juan Gargiulo, 36, migrated to Australia to learn more about its dairy industry, and is doing some ground-breaking work in the field. Picture by Chris Lane

Juan Gargiulo, 36, has milk in his blood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.