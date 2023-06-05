Juan Gargiulo, 36, has milk in his blood.
The Argentinian-born scientist arrived in Australia about five years ago on an internship to study at Sydney University.
A PhD and a job with the NSW Department of Primary Industries soon followed, and his knowledge has made him one of Australia's expert in automated milking systems, which is helping dairy farmers.
Based at Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute, Dr Gargiulo realised that upon arriving to Australia, research on the economics of automated milking systems within the dairy industry was limited.
But now he's in the thick of this emerging agricultural technology.
"At the time, little information was available on the economic performance of pasture-based automatic milking systems. The only thing being used were models and assumptions," he said.
The DPI development officer who studied a bachelor of agricultural science embraced a career in the dairy industry from an early age, with a passion for the field running in the family.
"My grandfather emigrated from Italy to Argentina in the 1940s he was about 18 year old, to work in a small dairy processing business which then became one of the largest in the country," he said. "He was the first employee.
"He started making mozzarella, ricotta and provolone cheese and then worked transporting dairy products. My father is also involved in the logistics of dairy products across the country."
It's timely to shine a light on this former student, as June 1 is World Milk Day.
Dr Gargiulo worked with farmers as a field officer for a leading dairy processing company in Argentina.
His research in Sydney has been published in the Journal of Dairy Science and became one of the top 100 articles for 2021.
In 2018, Dr Gargiulo was received a scholarship in 'Automation and Robotics for Dairy Production'.
He said his involvement with The Milking Edge Project was his most significant.
"It represents an example of the successful integration of research, development, extension, adoption and education to address key industry needs," he said.
"The project aimed to develop tools and resources for farmers considering, investing, or operating automatic milking systems in Australia.
"Australia and Argentina are similar in terms of the systems they use but there is better technology here."
"We are also working on projects such as DairyUP to address industry needs and help farmers with productivity. To have an impact on the economic growth and help prepare farmers' resilience for future events like natural disasters, is very satisfying."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.