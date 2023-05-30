St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
7 Weerona Place, Caringbah South

By Prestige Property
May 31 2023 - 8:45am
Deep waterfront home
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 7 Weerona Place, Caringbah South
  • Contact agent for price
  • Agency: Luxe Real Estate, Cronulla
  • Contact: Stuart Payne 0417 066 778
  • Inspect: Thursday and Saturday 2.15pm to 3pm

This deep waterfront family residence spans multiple levels.

