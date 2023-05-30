Deep waterfront home

This deep waterfront family residence spans multiple levels.
Beautifully appointed throughout, the first thing you find when entering the home is that behind the double garage is a spectacular fully fitted out private home office enjoying magnificent water views of Yowie Bay over the upper balcony.
Moving onto the accommodation level, there are four spacious bedrooms all with built-ins, a main suite with water views and a spacious walk-in robe. The home also has three fantastic bathrooms with the main bathroom also designed to soak in the view.
Continuing on to the living spaces, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop plus built in cabinetry shares the next level with the informal dining room and huge open plan lounge which opens onto superb outdoor entertaining terraces which also take in the view.
Meanwhile outside there is a sparkling in-ground pool surrounded by natural rockery and gardens to enjoy.
Down at the water there is a boat shed, a ramp and a pontoon which are easy to access thanks to the inclinator which can take you back up to all levels of the home.
In terms of the local suburb, Caringbah South can be described as prestigious and highly sought after. Located in the Sutherland shire it offers a fabulous lifestyle for families and boating enthusiasts.
