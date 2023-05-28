Whilst skipper Ben Hunt was away on Origin duty his Dragons teammates were finding out that a week is a long time in the NRL.
Their win over the Roosters is just a memory and now they sit bottom of the ladder after Friday's 26-12 loss to the Dolphins in Brisbane.
The Dragons kicked a penalty goal and crossed controversially through Jack Bird to take the initial lead, but from that point on they didn't have much to cheer for.
Most of the damage was done in a six-minute period mid-way through the first half, during which time the Dolphins scored 18 unanswered points to set up a 18-12 half-time lead which they never looked back from.
Jack de Belin, despite spending 10 minutes in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, still got through 56 tackles and 113 run metres.
Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr said It was a frustrating game for them.
"We made it way too hard on ourselves. Fair play to the Dolphins, I thought they played a good game of footy, hardly made an error and turned the ball over down our end of the field all night, we hardly saw their try-line.
"When you concede that many penalties and six to go's, and we had a sin-binning, it's always going to be hard to come back."
It doesn't get any easier as the Dragons now face the Panthers at BlueBet Stadium on Sunday, with Jaydn Su'A and Tautau Moga expected to be available again.
In some positive news there were impressive wins for the Dragons Knock On Effect Cup and Jersey Flegg sides in round 13 of the NSWRL competitions.
The KOE Cup Dragons racked up a 40-20 score over the Magpies at Sid Parrish Park on Sunday afternoon for their third straight win, and second consecutive 40-plus total.
The Red V ran in six unanswered tries between the 26th and 61st minutes with Max Feagai starting the run before Treigh Stewart (twice), Paul Turner, Alex Lobb, Zach Herring and Haele Finau joined him on the scoresheet.
The Jersey Flegg boys bounced back from last week's loss, scoring the opening two tries before conceding then scoring another three of their own-beating Wests Tigers 32-24.
The Dragons NRLW season will start on July 22.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
