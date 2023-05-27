Search for humanitarians in Kogarah who follow in the footsteps of Fred Hollows

The Fred Hollows Foundation is calling for nominations from across Kogarah for the 2023 Fred Awards, which celebrate everyday humanitarians in Australia who embody kindness, compassion and integrity.
Members of the community can nominate anyone aged 18 and above, who care for others in a practical way at https://www.hollows.org/au/fredawards before Friday, 21 July 2023.
Premier of NSW and State Member for Kogarah Chris Minns encouraged the people of Kogarah to nominate those community members who graciously dedicate their life to helping others.
"Whether it is a neighbour who volunteers their time to help others, the carer who's always on, or the community advocate trying to create a fairer world, people in Kogarah are making a tremendous contribution to our community and the Fred Awards are a great way to recognise them", Mr Minns said.
Founding Director Gabi Hollows also encouraged people to nominate those who care for others in a decent, practical and no-nonsense way.
"Fred had great faith in the humanitarian nature of Australians, and we believe that every community has a Fred Hollows. Someone who goes out of their way to create a better world," Gabi said.
Photographer Muzafar Ali was named the 2022 Fred Hollows Humanitarian and joined the call for nominations.
Muzafar left Afghanistan after the Taliban targeted his family and ended up in Indonesia with almost 10,000 stateless Afghans.
He set up the Cisarua Refugee Learning Centre and dedicated himself to organising education for the many stranded children who were not allowed access to Indonesian schools.
"We are privileged in Australia and if we can do something that would benefit those who are less privileged, I think this is such a great opportunity," Muzafar said.
In 2018, Muzafar and his family were granted permanent residency in Australia and moved to Adelaide, where he continues to devote his time to supporting the Learning Centre and raising awareness of the families still stranded.
If you know someone who lives these values, nominate them by 11.59pm on July 21, 2023.
A judging panel led by Gabi Hollows will shortlist a group of finalists who will be put to a public vote, from which the 2023 Fred Hollows Humanitarian will be decided.
For more information on the Fred Awards, please contact communications and public relation advisor, Danielle Buckley on 04 0032 5065 or email at dbuckley@hollows.org
