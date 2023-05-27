Additional dog off-leash exercise areas proposed for Bayside

The factors taken into consideration for choosing a site include: . The number and proximity of dog parks already located in each ward . The off leash areas should be a minimum of 400sqm . Dogs should also be located away from incompatible uses to reduce the risk of conflict . Where possible dog parks should be connected to active transport networks and meet access standards . Dog parks ideally should have some shading, access to water. . Dog parks must contact signage . Terrain should be relatively level and a buffer zone in place to protect sensitive areas . Unenclosed areas can be achieved by combining linear walking trail opportunities and areas that enable dogs to circulate