Additional dog off-leash exercise areas proposed for Bayside

Bayside Council has endorsed four new proposed locations for unenclosed off-leash dog exercise areas.
The proposed locations will go out on public exhibition for comment.
The proposed locations for unenclosed off leash dog exercise areas are: Ward 1 - Rhodes Street Reserve East, Hillsdale.
Ward 2 - Hughes Avenue Reserve, Mascot.
Ward 3 - Ron Gosling Reserve, Bardwell Park.
Ward 4 - Flynns Reserve, Bexley.
The additional locations to be placed on public exhibition for 28 days before coming back to council for consideration of submissions.
The council will also submit some ideas for an education program for educating residents about keeping their dogs on leads in non-leash free areas.
There are currently 14 Dog Off-Leash Exercise Areas in the Bayside local government area. Some are enclosed, some are unenclosed.
Community members have expressed the desire to increase the number of dog exercise areas to cater for increased dog ownership and the need for exercising dogs off-leash in a controlled, designated, regulated and controlled environment.
The factors taken into consideration for choosing a site include: . The number and proximity of dog parks already located in each ward . The off leash areas should be a minimum of 400sqm . Dogs should also be located away from incompatible uses to reduce the risk of conflict . Where possible dog parks should be connected to active transport networks and meet access standards . Dog parks ideally should have some shading, access to water. . Dog parks must contact signage . Terrain should be relatively level and a buffer zone in place to protect sensitive areas . Unenclosed areas can be achieved by combining linear walking trail opportunities and areas that enable dogs to circulate
Prohibited areas for dog off-leash exercise areas are: Within 10m of playgrounds or play equipment, food preparation and consumption areas; Recreation zones; Public bathing areas; School grounds; Child care centres; Shopping areas / complexes; Wildlife protection areas.
In addition to these factors, a risk assessment of possible sites was also taken into consideration including proximity to roads, proximity to exercise stations and other activities occurring in parks and coastal areas, how heavily the spaces are utilised by the community and environmental and site constraints.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
