St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New basketball courts for Bayside

By Jim Gainsford
May 28 2023 - 11:00am
More than 800 local Bayside residents have to leave the local government area to play competitive basketball due to a lack of competition-level facilities for the sport, according to Basketball NSW figures .Picture: Chris Lane
Bayside LGA is to get more basketball courts.

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

