New basketball courts for Bayside

Bayside LGA is to get more basketball courts.
The council has endorsed the proposed installation of a 3 point basketball court at Tonbridge Reserve, Ramsgate Beach, and Shaw Street Reserve, Bexley North.
The council will seek community engagement on the proposed locations through 'Have Your Say' on the locations. and concept designs.
The new courts are to be funded from the council's 2023/24 City Projects Program.
Subject to further site investigation and funding, council will recommend the following sites at Gilchrist Park, Bexley (northern end) for a full court; and Arncliffe Park or surrounding area for a 3 point ring / full court.
Last year St George Basketball Association director, Kate Joveski told Bayside Council that there was an urgent need for young people to have more access to local basketball courts.
"The association has 1,000 playing members but we have to turn teams away because of the lack of competition facilities," she said.
More than 800 local Bayside residents have to leave the local government area to play competitive basketball due to a lack of competition-level facilities for the sport, according to Basketball NSW figures .
A Notice of Motion by Councillor Paul Sedrak called on the council to investigate potential sites for indoor and outdoor basketball courts across the local government area.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
